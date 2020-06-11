2020 Optimist Shoot for Youth Golf Tournament

The Optimist Shoot For Youth Golf Scramble is one of the first tournaments to not be canceled this year. The staff at Pryor Creek Golf Course is going the extra mile to make sure that social distancing is enforced.

While ALL golf tournaments are awesome, this one is awesomer.

I say that partially because for a 4-person team, you get green fees, a cart, a steak dinner, tons of flag prizes and even on-course beverages. And the money goes to helping kids in several different programs in our area like:

Optimist Special Children's Camp

Hunter's Safety, Optimist Respect For Law

Optiimist Junior Golf

Adopt A Family,

Boy Scouts,

Tumbleweed, Boys & Girls Club and many others.

There are prizes for low gross and low net for you serious golfers as well as hole in one prizes. Also, there's a putting challenge where you could win $ 25,000.00. Again, awesomer!

You can purchase team mulligans and 25 feet of string to improve your distance/lie.

Have I convinced you yet? Sunshine, golf, prizes, steak, beverages, and time with 3 of your friends. Hard to beat.

After having played in this tournament double-digit times through the years, I really enjoy this one. Here's a little inside information. This is a great tournament for the lady golfers. The Optimists do a great job of having prizes for the guys and the gals on almost every hole. So, ladies if you're free on June 26th at 1 in the afternoon, you could win a lot of goodies.

I can teach you the art of hitting trees from a long distance. I'm maybe the best ever.

Optimist Shoot For Youth Golf Tournament



Friday, June 26, 2020

11:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Pryor Creek Golf Club

1292 Pryor Creek Rd.

Huntely, MT 59037

We also want to acknowledge the sponsors: Kings Ace Hardware, Altana Federal Credit Union, Billings Federal Credit Union, Jones Construction, Stockman Bank and Valley Federal Credit Union.