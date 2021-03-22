2021 a Great Year for Calving in Montana

Well, most guys who didn't start calving until after the 35 below temperatures are having a great year. What a difference from two years ago when every day was a struggle. Nice, warm sun and for the most part, dry conditions are really helping. The rain was welcomed too, as it will hopefully jump-start the grass. I always like calving because it's the start of a new year. It brings hope for another good year with positive outcomes. All we need is a little help from mother nature once in a while, and it helps with your attitude for the year.

Even rough prices can be offset by a problem-free year. No fires, no hail, and a little moisture once in a while. Montana can be such a beautiful place in the spring, and with spring comes a renewed admiration for what we do. I wouldn't want it any other way. See ya tomorrow at 5.