3 Ways to Win Monster Truck Tickets and Meet & Greets

Live motorsports action will finally return to First Interstate Arena at MetraPark this weekend, and Cat Country 102.9 gives you multiple ways to win your way in.

No Limits Monster Trucks and Supercross will bring "ultimate horse power action" to Billings this Saturday, February 20 at 7pm, and will feature an all-star line up of trucks that includes:

OBSESSED

KAMIKAZE

DOUBLE TROUBLE

JAIL BIRD

NITRO MENACE

We have 3 ways for you to WIN a four (4) pack of tickets, and (4) meet and greets for No Limits Monster Trucks and Supercross at Metra Park this Saturday (2/20).

LISTEN to The Breakfast Flakes on Game Day Thursday (2/18). Mark and Paul will announce how to win just after 7am, so make sure you get up early.

ENTER TO WIN BELOW and we'll select a winner that receives 4 tickets, and 4 meet & greets for No Limits Monster Trucks and Supercross on Saturday, February 20.

Seating is limited for No Limits Monster Trucks and Supercross this Saturday, and tickets start at $15. CLICK HERE to find out more.

Monster truck rides will be offered for $10 per rider, and a Power Wheel Race for 3 to 7 year-olds will take place during the No Limits event. For more information, CLICK HERE.