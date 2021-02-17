3 Ways to Win Monster Truck Tickets and Meet & Greets
Live motorsports action will finally return to First Interstate Arena at MetraPark this weekend, and Cat Country 102.9 gives you multiple ways to win your way in.
No Limits Monster Trucks and Supercross will bring "ultimate horse power action" to Billings this Saturday, February 20 at 7pm, and will feature an all-star line up of trucks that includes:
- OBSESSED
- KAMIKAZE
- DOUBLE TROUBLE
- JAIL BIRD
- NITRO MENACE
We have 3 ways for you to WIN a four (4) pack of tickets, and (4) meet and greets for No Limits Monster Trucks and Supercross at Metra Park this Saturday (2/20).
Seating is limited for No Limits Monster Trucks and Supercross this Saturday, and tickets start at $15. CLICK HERE to find out more.
Monster truck rides will be offered for $10 per rider, and a Power Wheel Race for 3 to 7 year-olds will take place during the No Limits event. For more information, CLICK HERE.
LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born