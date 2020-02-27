Spring Like Weekend Has Boats, Beer, and Beach Blizzard Party

We get a couple days with temps in the 50's this weekend. That means spring fever is starting early with boats, beer, and a beach party.

Here are some highlights of activities happening around the Magic City:

Billings RV and Boat Show (through Sunday 3/1)

The Expo Building at MetraPark will host a huge collection of travel trailers, motorhomes, pontoon boats, sport boats, fishing boats, toy haulers, snowmobiles, and much more. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. CLICK HERE to get more details.

Great Montana Winter Beer Fest (Friday, February 28)

More than 19 breweries will offer limited-edition beer and cider samplings during the 3rd Annual Great MT Winter Beer Fest at The Pub Station. The event opens at 5 p.m., show begins at 6 with DJ Hobbles. Tickets are $35 and available by clicking HERE.

Friday Night Fun (Friday, February 28)

The Billings Public Library will have an evening of chess, checkers, and board games in their Community Room from 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Families are invited to bring their own games, but space may be limited. CLICK HERE to see other activities happening at BPL.

Table Tennis: Live 360 (Saturday, February 29)

Get together with other table tennis enthusiasts at Rimrock Mall on Saturday from 9 a.m to Noon. Players of all levels get together in their new location inside the former Herberger's space. For directions on how to find them, please call Art Fust at 406-656-1606. CLICK HERE to find out about more happening at Rimrock Mall.

Beach Blizzard Party for a Promise (Saturday, February 29)

It's the annual fundraiser for Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley at the DoubleTree Hotel, featuring a tasty Caribbean cocktail menu, delicious dinner and plenty of (fake) palm trees. You'll feel like you are somewhere warm while helping out a great cause, and have a chance to win a real Hawaiian vacation. For tickets and more info, CLICK HERE.

Cat Video Fest 2020 (Saturday, February 29 and Sunday, March 1)

The Babcock Theater will host CatVideoFest at 7 p.m. Saturday, and 3:30 p.m. Sunday. This feature includes countless hours of unique videos of felines. "A joyous communal experience, only available in theaters, and raises money for cats in need through partnerships with local cat charities, animal welfare organizations, and shelters to best serve cats in the area." For more info about this event, CLICK HERE.