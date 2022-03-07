4 Events Every Year That Make a Trip to Billings Worth It

When most Montanans think of yearly events in Billings, they normally say MontanaFair. And they'd be correct, considering MontanaFair consists of nearly two weeks of concerts, rodeo, motocross, and carnival. But, that's too easy. Billings has a ton to offer every year for anyone visiting the city from anywhere. Here are four of my favorite events to attend. Each of these events is also incredibly family-friendly.

Magic City Blues Festival

One of the most popular events in Montana every year just so happens to be in Billings. Since 2002, the Magic City Blues Festival has brought amazing musical line-ups to town. Normally held downtown, this year's festival will have 3 stages at the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark instead.

NILE Stock Show and Rodeo

Every year farmers, ranchers, and cowboys experience the Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE). But, it's a lot more than just a stock show and rodeo, as the NILE Foundation also gives away scholarships and raises money for charity.

The Strawberry Festival

The annual Strawberry Festival is Billings' largest street festival and is, you guessed it, all about the berries. The Strawberry Festival highlights local businesses, farmers, and artists; it also features live entertainment and activities that the entire family can enjoy. It takes place downtown and is generally the first event of the summer.

Saturday Live

Pioneer Park is a 32-acre park right in the center of Billings, and every year all the schools in the Billings Public School district hold a fundraiser for their clubs and the school as a whole. Saturday Live also holds a 2-mile Fun Run every year, and anyone can participate.

If you're thinking about coming to Billings, maybe you'll be able to check out one or more of these events. Trust me, it'll make your trip a whole lot more enjoyable.

