What Kind of Candy or Chocolate Would Billings’ Neighborhoods Be?

Happy Halloween, Billings! As we prepare to hand out candy to the trick-or-treaters who are about to grace our presence tonight, the sweet stuff is on my mind heavily today. But, there are some candies that I don't like; everyone's like that. So, what if we assigned candy to all of our neighborhoods in the Magic City? That sounds like a really fun experiment.

Downtown - Toblerone

Credit: Mondelez International Credit: Mondelez International loading...

Downtown Billings is as classic as it gets; some of the buildings here have existed since the 1800s. Do you know what else is classic and has been around just as long as some of Billings' buildings downtown? That's right, Toblerone bars, the delicious triangles of Swiss chocolate.

Heights - Mr. Goodbar

Credit: The Hersey Company Credit: The Hersey Company loading...

If you live in Billings, you either love the Heights or you just aren't a fan of it. I think one of the more polarizing candies in America is Hershey's Mr. Goodbar, which was invented in 1925. It has the same exact opinion across all of my friends, they either love it or hate it. What do you think?

Midtown - LemonHeads

Credit: Ferrara Candy Company Credit: Ferrara Candy Company loading...

LemonHeads are a brand name for lemon drop candies, which have been around for over 100 years in America. Midtown Billings, as our Digital Managing Editor stated, matches lemon drops perfectly because it's "sour and outdated." Do you agree with this?

West End - 100 Grand Bar

Credit: Ferrara Candy Company Credit: Ferrara Candy Company loading...

This one's just hilarious. 100 Grand might seem to be what everything costs on the West End nowadays, but it's also the name of one of my absolute favorite candy bars of all time. And no, the candy doesn't actually cost $100,000.

South Side - Smarties

Credit: Smarties Candy Company Credit: Smarties Candy Company loading...

While fun and exciting, Smarties are generally attributed to having a consistency similar to chalk, while tasting like pure sugar. I think Smarties have their place in the candy world, but the stereotype of the South Side being the kind of shady and not-so-wonderful part of the city matches perfectly with the not-so-wonderful Smarties candy.

Get our free mobile app

Would you have selected different candies in this experiment? We'd love to hear what changes you'd make to this list on Facebook.

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now