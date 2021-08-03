Have You Been to the Tourist Attraction Named Worst in Montana?

When I'm cruising down the highway.....if something is going to make me pull over, take off my seatbelt, unplug my phone, and put a pause in my journey - it better be worth it! You can't miss it when you're on I-90 heading west towards the Idaho border. If you've taken any trip from Montana to Coeur d'Alene or Spokane, you've definitely seen the signs and the building itself. I'm talking about the 50,000 Silver Dollar Bar. Have you been? I've never followed through on the urge to pull in and check it out. Should I? If you follow the advise of this article - it isn't worth the time. But do I believe the article?

Photo: Google Maps

We had a story the other week about a few of the unique roadside attractions in Montana. They were picked as places you need to check out while you're road trippin' around the state. On the opposite side of things is this list of The Worst Attractions in Each State that was put together by the website This vs That.

Here's what they had to say about the 50,000 Silver Dollar:

"Make no mistake, Lincoln's 50,000 Silver Dollar Bar in Haugan, Montana is the worst attraction in the state. The family-owned and operated business features a bar, restaurant, motel, gift shop and gas station. The epitome of commercialism, this tourist trap is super lame.

Many reviewers on Google have reported underwhelming food and slow service to go along with it. Unless you need to stop somewhere to use the restroom or you need a quick bite to eat on the road, there's no reason to spend your hard-earned dollars at the 50,0000 Silver Dollar Bar."

Photo: Google Maps

What are your thoughts?

Ouch. That's a bit of a rough review. I guess everyone is entitled to their own opinion. Like I said, I've never been to the 50,000 Silver Dollar before, so I can't defend the bar or the article. But I do know that I'll be stopping in on my next road trip so I can see for myself.

Do you agree with the $50,000 Silver Dollar Bar being on this list? What would you nominate for the worst attraction in Montana?

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.

LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America