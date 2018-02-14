5 Valentine’s Day Dinner Ideas

The best Valentine's Day gifts come directly from the heart. The ones that your significant other will sit back and just say, "Wow, you really love me."

Whether you're man or woman, nothing gets to the heart quicker than through the stomach. Most of us really enjoy good food. That's why I have compiled a list of five recipes from Country Living that any of us can do to show our partners that we care right here in Billings.

Roasted Cod With Olives and Lemon

Make this flavorful roast cod for Valentine's Day and use the leftovers for Codfish Cakes on February 15.

Recipe

Chicken with Lemon Potatoes

For the juiciest, most flavorful poultry, rub butter and herbs under the chicken's skin before cooking.

Recipe

Honey-Soy Glazed Salmon with Mushrooms and Peppers