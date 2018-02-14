5 Valentine’s Day Dinner Ideas
The best Valentine's Day gifts come directly from the heart. The ones that your significant other will sit back and just say, "Wow, you really love me."
Whether you're man or woman, nothing gets to the heart quicker than through the stomach. Most of us really enjoy good food. That's why I have compiled a list of five recipes from Country Living that any of us can do to show our partners that we care right here in Billings.
- Roasted Cod With Olives and Lemon
Make this flavorful roast cod for Valentine's Day and use the leftovers for Codfish Cakes on February 15.
- Chicken with Lemon Potatoes
For the juiciest, most flavorful poultry, rub butter and herbs under the chicken's skin before cooking.
- Honey-Soy Glazed Salmon with Mushrooms and Peppers
Want to spice up an old favorite? This honey-soy glazed salmon is delectable and pairs perfectly with fresh veggies.
- Herb-Garlic Crusted Flank Steak with Pan-Roasted Grapes
This quick and easy flank steak recipe gets an added burst of sweetness from cooked grapes.
- Cowboy Brisket
If you're both fans of brisket and Mexican fare, then this is the perfect Valentine's dinner for you.
Hopefully these will help or at least give you some good start ideas. If nothing else, grab your sweetheart and take her downtown Billings while someone else does the cooking. Either way, you're bound to have a good Valentines Day.