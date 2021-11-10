60-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by a Vehicle in Missoula

At around 5:57 p.m. on Tuesday, a 60-year-old male was crossing Russell Street near the Wells Fargo Bank.

According to Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold, one vehicle had to swerve to avoid hitting the male, and two other vehicles ended up striking the male.

"The male was pronounced deceased on scene," Arnold said. "The drivers of the vehicles involved are cooperating with the investigation. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors for the drivers involved. The incident is being investigation by Missoula Police Department Detectives."

Currently, no further details are available for release. KGVO will provide more information when it becomes available.

24 Missoula Businesses That Have Closed in the Last Two Years A large amount of Missoula businesses have closed over the last couple of years for a variety of different reasons. Retirement, COVID-19, changes in ownership.....here's a list of 24 businesses that we've lost.