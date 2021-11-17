Missoula Woman Threatened to Kill Her Ex-Boyfriend With a Shovel

At around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Missoula Police Department officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the 1300 block of East Broadway. The 911 caller, later identified as the victim, indicated that his ex-girlfriend was threatening to hit him with a shovel.

According to court documents, dispatch could hear the female yelling in the background of the call that she was “an international spy” who had “family in [the] underground”. The female was also yelling that the victim was a killer and had murdered her family, and that she was going to murder him and his family. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.

“Officers responded to the report of a female, 34-year-old Tabitha Moore, threatening her ex with a shovel,” Arnold said. “Officers arrived on scene and could observe through an open door the victim in a defensive position and Moore holding a shovel. Officers also noticed children present in the same room observing this domestic disturbance.”

The victim’s teenage son and adult nephew were also in the room. Moore was on the other side of the kitchen holding a shovel. Moore appeared aggressive and did not initially comply with officer requests to drop the shovel.

“Moore was uncooperative with officers when they attempted contact,” Arnold said. “She kept making comments that were incoherent and of the nature of hallucinations. Additional officers on scene were able to take preliminary witness and victim statements. Officers also made observations of the scene where the disturbance was taking place. Officers contacted child protective services based on the presence of children and officers were able to take Moore into custody.”

Moore was “incoherent” and would not listen to police or respond to their questions. Moore told police she was an international undercover police officer from Colorado and Idaho, and that she was “wearing a wire”.

The victim said Moore told him there were bombs in the home and that if he took a wrong step, a bomb would detonate. Moore told the victim there was a war happening, that she was an officer of some sort, and that the victim’s son and nephew were her children.

The victim told Moore she needed to leave the apartment and that is when Moore grabbed the shovel. According to the victim, Moore held the shovel like a baseball bat and told the victim that if he came close to her, she was going to kill him and all his family.

Moore is currently being charged with assault with a weapon and partner or family member assault.

The information in this article was obtained from sources that are publicly available.

