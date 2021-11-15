Convicted Felon Threatens Three People With a Pistol in Missoula

At around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, a Missoula Police Department Officer responded to a residence in the 2000 block of River Road. An adult male called 911 and reported a male drove past the residence in a vehicle and then returned moments later. The complainant said the male exited the car, drew a semi-automatic pistol, and chambered a round before leaving. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.

“28-year-old Torin Ishler is being held at the Missoula County Jail on an assault with a weapon charge after driving past a residence that he had no association with and threatening the residents with a weapon,” Arnold said. “The victims who were outside in front of the residence observed a vehicle drive back to the residence. A male got out and started berating the victims, yelling a bunch of different things toward them. The victims had no association with the male and did not know who he was.”

According to Arnold, Ishler then produced a semi-automatic handgun and chambered a bullet. Court documents indicate Ishler did not aim the pistol at any of the victims and kept it pointed downward toward the ground. Ishler then got back in his vehicle and drove away.

“During the preliminary investigation, the officers were able to obtain a good description of Ishler, the license plate of the vehicle he was driving, and a detailed vehicle description,” Arnold said. “Officers were able to talk to the victims on scene. Officers were also able to obtain information of two other similar calls matching the description of Ishler. Officers located Ishler away from the initial incident and he was taken into custody.”

Ishler later agreed to speak to detectives about the incident. He admitted he confronted the victims, admitted he is a felon prohibited from possession a firearm, and eventually admitted to having a loaded Glock 43 mm semi-automatic pistol under the seat of his car.

Ishler is currently being charged with three counts of assault with a weapon and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted person.

The information in this article was obtained from sources that are publicly available.

