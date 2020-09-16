A Clear Message Was Sent When the Safety Levy Passed

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I'm leaving the station today feeling much more confident about November. The Billings Safety Levy passed overwhelmingly with a 2 to 1 margin, according to the Billings Gazette. All of the lawlessness going on in cities around the country and the move to defund police departments and limit authority of law enforcement just received a resounding NO in Montana. I really do feel that most Americans do not like the direction that some politicians are pushing for. Most have had enough with the rioting, looting, and burning of their town and hometown businesses. Plus, elevating criminals with longstanding records to hero status...not well received. New reforms are definitely needed to protect everyone equally but it must be done civilly. We are still a nation of laws and most still believe that. See ya tomorrow at 5.