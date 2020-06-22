A Photo from My Parents’ Wedding Has Me Thinking About Love

It's been a whirlwind 10 days for me. First, I want to thank each and every one of you who reached out to me one way or the other on the passing of my dad. I was truly humbled by the support you gave me and my family. My dad always said we have the best fans in the world and he was right.

I had the privilege to do his eulogy and it came easy for me because he gave me so much to talk about. One of the things that I talked about was his marriage that lasted over 69 years. At the party at my sister's house, they put together a photo collection of his life. There was one picture in particular that caught my attention. It was the day of my parents' wedding. I saw it and was starstruck. They looked like movie stars to me but most importantly you could see how much in love they truly were by their expressions. It made me think about how strong love should be and that it can endure anything that is thrown at it.

I received word yesterday that my daughter Maddy got engaged over the weekend and it made me so happy. She found a great guy and I had the opportunity to tell them both that no matter what comes between them over the years, never give up on love. I think I was inspired by that photo of my mom and dad in 1951. Anyway, thanks again for all of your condolences it was so much appreciated and I can't wait to share with you my family and the wedding stories to come, and hopefully grandkids. See ya tomorrow at 5.