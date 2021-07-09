A New Spot In Montana Serves Pretzels As Big As Your Head

If it's a new place that opens up in Montana and it features beer in some capacity, there's a good chance it'll be on my radar. And this sounds like a pretty cool place to check out.

If you're heading out to Butte this summer, you may want to make a stop at this new place that just opened up. The Finlen Hotel has unveiled its new beer garden, featuring a trailer that serves authentic German beers and gigantic pretzels that are described as "as big as your head."

(Now, granted, everyone's head is a different size, so I can only assume that these pretzels are so large that it matches up to whatever the biggest head is. Or, they measure your head when you arrive and they cook the pretzel accordingly. These are only theories, though.)

The new beer garden takes inspiration from Butte's German roots and features authentic German beer garden tables. They'll be open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 3 PM to 9 PM.

I'm not sure when I'll next make it out to Butte, but this place is definitely on my radar now. They do have Foreigner performing at the Butte Civic Center in September, that could be worth making the trip down for...

Think you'll be heading out to the Finlen Hotel's new beer garden this summer? Do you think the pretzels are really going to be as big as your head? What if you have an abnormally large head? These are the questions the world is desperately seeking the answers to.

