Adult Attempted to ‘Grab’ Kid, Billings School District Notifies Parents

Parents were notified by schools today of an adult reportedly attempting to 'grab' a student near Orchard Elementary yesterday, Dec. 21.

Robocalls were sent to district parents announcing the incident around noon:

Dear Parents and Guardians,

The school district was notified this morning of an attempt by an adult in a white van to grab an elementary student after school on Tuesday, December 21st a few blocks from Orchard Elementary School. At this time, we have no identifiable information with the van and police continue to investigate the situation. Please take the necessary precautions with your student.

No press releases or public Twitter or Facebook posts were sent by Billings Police at the time of this article's publishing.

More information will be added if it becomes available.