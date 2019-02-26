Snow Day: School Cancelled in Billings Wednesday
It's a snow day for kids in Billings public schools. School District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham sent out the below update shortly after 5 PM on Tuesday night.
After consulting with the National Weather Service and giving sincere consideration regarding the weather, Billings Public Schools will be cancelling school tomorrow, Wednesday, February 27. The significant snow accumulation and the predicted severe cold temperatures were factors in my decision in ensuring the safety of students and staff: Please check the district website for continued updates.
Sincerely,
Greg Upham