During American Heart Month, we focus on making our hearts healthier and stronger. Heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death for both men and women, so it is of particular importance to educate yourself and those you love on heart health.

Here are a some key facts to know about heart disease from the Centers for Disease Control:

About 647,000 people in the United States die from heart disease each year, which translates to one in four deaths.

Nearly 805,000 Americans will have a heart attack this year; that's one every 40 seconds.

The financial burden of heart disease in the United States is about $219 billion each year.

Below, we've put together a list of five of the best heart-health charities. (You can check Charity Navigator for a more complete list of researched and rated organizations.)