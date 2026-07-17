The Americans with Disabilities Act has been helping make life more accessible for millions of Americans for 36 years, and later this month, Billings residents are invited to celebrate that milestone while learning how our community continues to make progress.

AccessBillings is hosting a free 36th Anniversary ADA Celebration on Monday, July 27, from 5:30 to 8 PM in the Community Room at the Billings Public Library.

Even if you've heard of the ADA, you might not realize just how much it impacts everyday life. From wheelchair ramps and accessible parking spaces to improved public buildings and businesses, the landmark legislation has helped remove countless barriers since it became law in 1990.

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Photo by CDC on Unsplash Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Billings has come a long way, but work remains.

The event will look back at the history of the ADA while highlighting accessibility improvements made right here in Billings. Organizers will also share current and future projects aimed at making the Magic City even more welcoming for residents and visitors of all abilities.

Guests can learn about the work AccessBillings has been doing, hear about upcoming initiatives, and find out how they can get involved if they'd like to help make a difference in the community.

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

Of course, no birthday celebration is complete without cake.

Organizers say refreshments and a birthday cake will be served as everyone celebrates 36 years of progress and looks ahead to what's next.

The event is free and open to everyone, including individuals with disabilities, family members, caregivers, business owners, advocates, and anyone interested in making Billings a more accessible place to live.

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If you're planning to attend, organizers ask that you RSVP through the AccessBillings Facebook event page so they can get an accurate headcount for seating and refreshments.

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