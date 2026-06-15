If your house is anything like mine, every spider is apparently a life-threatening emergency. My wife spots one in the bathroom and immediately calls for backup. My kids react as if they've just discovered a creature from a horror movie.

Meanwhile, I'm the one who has to respond to these "terrifying" encounters in our house, usually with a fly swatter in hand.

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Black Widow - Photo by Tom Sid on Unsplash Black Widow - Photo by Tom Sid on Unsplash

Most spiders in Montana are completely harmless.

In fact, according to experts at Montana State University, there is only one spider in Montana considered medically significant to humans: the Western Black Widow. The shiny black spider with the famous red hourglass marking can be found throughout the state, although it's fairly reclusive and would much rather avoid people than bite them.

Black widows typically hide in dark, undisturbed places like woodpiles, garages, sheds, crawl spaces, and under outdoor furniture. Most bites happen when someone accidentally presses against the spider or reaches into its hiding place. They're not aggressive and generally prefer to run and hide.

Wolf spiders are common (and harmless) in Montana. MOONFLASH-LONDON Wolf spiders are common (and harmless) in Montana. MOONFLASH-LONDON

If a black widow bite does occur, the venom can cause severe muscle cramps, pain, sweating, nausea, and other symptoms that may require medical attention. That's why the black widow earns its reputation as Montana's most dangerous spider.

Brown Recluse - Photo by Timothy Dykes on Unsplash Brown Recluse - Photo by Timothy Dykes on Unsplash

What about hobo and brown recluse spiders?

The scary-looking hobo spiders are fairly common in Big Sky Country. They rarely bite, and they are non-venomous, according to the MSU Extension Office. Their nickname, "the aggressive house spider," is a misnomer based upon a translation error of its scientific name.

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Meanwhile, spider researchers have NEVER confirmed the presence of a brown recluse in the Treasure State. This six-eyed spider is found from Nebraska to Texas and southeast to parts of Georgia.

I try to remind my family that 99% of the spiders we find in Montana are actually quite beneficial, as they eat garden pests and other bugs. This doesn't quell their arachnaphobia. For help identifying spiders you might encounter in Montana, check the MT FWP species identification guide.

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