An Open Letter to Governor Bullock

Dear Mr.Bullock:

You closed business down out of concern for our health. You closed schools down out of concern for our health. You've limited gatherings to 10 people, we have the 6-foot rule, and months ago you banned vaping products because of the health concerns for our youth. Why then are the smoke shops, vaping shops and pot shops open( deemed essential) when a compromised lung increases your chance of death or hospitalization from the very virus you are trying to prevent? I'll wait until Chuck gives you the answer.

-Paul Mushaben

