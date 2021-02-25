An Oreo for Every Occasion
Having changed my snacking ways a few years ago, I try not to eat cookies or anything with sugar in it anyway. So, I haven't really kept up with innovations with the Oreos brand. I knew that they had the original Oreo, Double Stuff, and those succulent Golden Oreos, which spent a few years as my favorite cookie.
Google had quite a surprise for me when I asked how many types of Oreos exist.
Would you believe that you have eighty-five freakin' choices of America's favorite cookie?!
I'll include a couple of them that stuck out to me as I went through the list.
- You fruit lovers would probably enjoy the Mondelez Oreo Strawberry Cheesecake. These have a strawberry filling.
- Oreo Lemon Crème and Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Sandwich both sound nummy.
- As does Kettle Corn Oreos.
- I made an "oooo" sound when I read about the Nabisco Oreo Thins Bites White Fudge Dipped.
And then we get to the "limited edition" Oreos.
- Oreo Game Of Thrones
- Oreo Icecream Rainbow Sandwich Cookies
- Fruity Crisp Oreo
- Gingerbread Oreos
- Oreo Caramel Apple Oreo.
You can go ahead and have my Watermellon Oreos. Same for the Waffles & Syrup Oreo's, Yuck. I'll trade you those last two flavors for some of your Hot & Spicy Cinnamon Oreos.
If you've read this far, at least you get a handy trivia tidbit that you can use to impress people at parties.
