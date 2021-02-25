An Oreo for Every Occasion

Having changed my snacking ways a few years ago, I try not to eat cookies or anything with sugar in it anyway. So, I haven't really kept up with innovations with the Oreos brand. I knew that they had the original Oreo, Double Stuff, and those succulent Golden Oreos, which spent a few years as my favorite cookie.

Google had quite a surprise for me when I asked how many types of Oreos exist.

Would you believe that you have eighty-five freakin' choices of America's favorite cookie?!

I'll include a couple of them that stuck out to me as I went through the list.

You fruit lovers would probably enjoy the Mondelez Oreo Strawberry Cheesecake. These have a strawberry filling.

Oreo Lemon Crème and Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Sandwich both sound nummy.

As does Kettle Corn Oreos.

I made an "oooo" sound when I read about the Nabisco Oreo Thins Bites White Fudge Dipped.

And then we get to the "limited edition" Oreos.

Oreo Game Of Thrones

Oreo Icecream Rainbow Sandwich Cookies

Fruity Crisp Oreo

Gingerbread Oreos

Oreo Caramel Apple Oreo.

You can go ahead and have my Watermellon Oreos. Same for the Waffles & Syrup Oreo's, Yuck. I'll trade you those last two flavors for some of your Hot & Spicy Cinnamon Oreos.

If you've read this far, at least you get a handy trivia tidbit that you can use to impress people at parties.