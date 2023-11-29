These Might Be The Best Cookies Ever, Do You Agree?

New favorite topic.

Welcome to another page-turning article from me that will have you saying, "Wow, that really was interesting". Today's topic is Oreos.

I don't know anyone who doesn't love Oreos. Oreos with an ice-cold glass of milk are on my top 10 list of "Mark's Favorite Treats." It's on my list right below "Foot rub from Sheryl Crow."

Some facts.

Oreos are the number one selling cookie in America. They sell $675,000,000 worth of them every year. That's "Big Cookie."

While I was Googling away, I ran across some other varieties of America's favorite cookie. I knew about both Double Stuff and Golden Oreos...but I was surprised to learn they also make some other flavors. I need to get packages of the Mint Flavored Creme, Toffee Crunch, and Golden Oreos with lemon filling...and the white fudge-covered Oreos are on my list as well.

Mark and Oreos.

I like to always have Oreos in my pantry. I don't know if they have an expiration date, but I've never had a bad one.

Believe it or not, Oreos make great housewarming gifts. My neighbor, Cotti, brought me Oreos the day that I was moving into my current house. And we've been friends ever since.

Oreos also make for great games. See below.

Receiving honorable mention on the list of my favorite cookies are Nilla Wafers, Chips Ahoy, and Kebbler fudge Striped Cookies.

I found some things during my research that you Oreo lovers should know. First, Double Stuff Oreos aren't really "double". They are only 1.86 times bigger than a regular Oreo. And enough Oreos have been made that they could circle the Earth 381 times.

Remember that last tidbit. It might be one of my questions at next year's Flakes Trip giveaway.