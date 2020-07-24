Are We Getting the Truth About COVID-19 Fatalities?

We are up to 15 deaths at the memory care facility in Billings, according to a press release from RiverStone Health. I know I said I didn't want to talk about the coronavirus but I can't hold back. Most of the people who died there are in their 90s. When my dad died at 98, he had a respiratory failure that put him on oxygen. It was the only thing that was keeping him alive. His will and intentions were not to resuscitate. His oxygen was removed and he passed peacefully. So, here's my question: are all these people in Billings and around America that die in that age group, and that are in care facilities, dying because it's a decision already made by the family?

You see, many of these people could be kept alive with today's technology but don't choose that route. It's possible they could survive and recover from COVID-19 and die later, but who would want to at that stage of life? So, before you call me an asshole remember there is a lot to the rest of the story that is not being delivered. By the way, "While 8 percent of the country’s cases have occurred in long-term care facilities, deaths related to Covid-19 in these facilities account for more than 42 percent of the country’s pandemic fatalities," according to an article in the New York Times. Now I'm done.

Have a great weekend and we'll see you back here Monday at 5.