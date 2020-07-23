Luke Combs Postpones Billings Concert at MetraPark to 2021

The "What You See Is What You Get" Tour with Luke Combs and Ashley McBryde was scheduled for October 20, 2020, at First Interstate Arena in Billings. But the wait to see Luke in the Magic City will be at least another year.

According to a post on Luke Combs' Instagram, all of the remaining 2020 tour dates have been rescheduled for 2021.

Never in a million years did I think the show I played in Europe this past March would be the last headlining show I’d play this year. Believe me, I’m just as bummed as y’all are... Playing shows for y’all is what I love to do, but I want y’all to be completely safe. -Luke Combs via Instagram.

The new date for the Luke Combs "What You See Is What You Get" concert in Billings will be Tuesday, September 21, 2021, according to Instagram. Tickets already purchased for the October 20, 2020 concert will be honored on the new show date.

"I can't wait to see y'all in person next year," said Luke Combs on Instagram.



Other rescheduled dates for Luke Combs' tour in our area include:

Grand Forks, ND: September 17, 2021

Sioux Falls, SD: September 18, 2021

Salt Lake City, UT: September 24, 2021

Las Vegas, NV: September 25, 2021

Luke Combs' awards include the 2017 CMA New Aritst of the Year, 2018 CMA Male Vocalist of the Year, 2019 Grammy for Best New Country Artist, and won the CMA Song of the Year award in 2019 for "Beautiful Crazy," according to Wikipedia. Eight of Luke Combs' singles have reached the No. 1 position on the Billboard Country Airplay charts.