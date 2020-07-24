Ten Things You May Not Have Known About Me
When we are friends with someone or even family, we sometimes think we know that person really well. Over the years I have had many close friends and family that I discovered that I didn't know as much about them as I thought I did. For example, I didn't know growing up that my dad could speak some Korean, never had a clue for the first 12 or so years of my life, until he started chatting with a young Korean women who was married to a friend of ours. The other day my husband and I were talking and he mentioned having ham for dinner. I told him that Bailey doesn't like ham. He was shocked. I thought, how does he not know that? I mean, honestly, he's known her all of her life. It made me start to think about things people may not know about me. Here are ten things you may or may not know about me. There are a few other risque things, but we'll just leave that private.
- 1
My Big Family
I grew up in a very large family, I have 10 brothers and sisters (five brothers and five sisters). Actually there are more of us, but I didn't grow up with my dad's children from his first marriage. So, I guess if you boiled it down, there would be eight girls and seven boys. Both of my parents had children from previous marriages. My dad had three kids and my mom had three kids and then married each other and had eight kids. Sadly, my sister Angie passed away in 2016.
- 2
Tattoos
I have three tattoos, two of which have very personal meanings to me and one that was just for fun when I was maybe twenty. I have one on my left shoulder, ian infinity symbol with my sister Angela's name on it, and my nephew Michael's name (her oldest son - he passed October of 2018). I have the pink breast cancer ribbon on my ankle for my sister Jeanne who is a breast cancer survivor. The third one is something that we won't discuss as it is something that I got when I was 21 and thought it was cute. Let's just say very few have seen it.
- 3
My Hair
I have people ask me all of the time who colors my hair. Fact is I've never colored my hair, the red is the color I was born with. Up until this last year, I had very little grey hair, or more like silver, but now you can really start to see it. I tell my kids that they have caused it. I call the grey natural highlights.
- 4
Driving
I was voted most likely to never get a driver's license in High School. It seems that when you are in the driving simulator and you hit almost ever pedestrian in the simulation, people don't trust your driving. I will say that over the course of the 39 years I have been driving, I have only had a few speeding tickets and maybe one accident that was my fault. My friend Mark Wilson will tell you that I drive like a race car driver and that I follow so close that I can read the VIN number of the car.
- 5
My Height
I am the tallest girl in my family at just over 5'6". As a matter of fact, I am the third tallest in my family. My brother Bob is over 6 foot and my Brother Michael is roughly 5'9". We come from very short stock, sorry kids.
- 6
My Husband, R. Brett McCrummen
I have been married for going on 22 years and dated my husband, R. Brett McCrummen (of KTVQ 2 fame) for seven months before we got married on February 19, 1999. We met at work. I hired him to work for the radio stations. He kept asking me out and I wouldn't go out with him because he was a part-timer and I was, in my defense, his supervisor. He got promoted to full time and asked me out again, so I went out with him to the Little River Band concert and the rest is history.
- 7
My Children
I have two children, a boy and a girl. My son's name is Triston (he will be 21 in August) and my daughter's name is Bailey (she just turned 18 in June). I was 34 when I had my son (he was born on my birthday) and two months shy of 37 when I had my daughter. While I was pregnant, I felt good but had an overabundance of water gain, but nothing was wrong. It drove my doctor crazy. With both kids, I had planned C-sections, neither of them dropped for me to go into labor. I never felt a labor pain or anything. When other women talk about going through labor, I feel for them. I just don't know how they felt.
- 8
What I Will and Won't Eat
I was raised on a farm South East of Havre on the Hi-line where we raised our own vegetables (we had what seemed like a 15 acre garden) We also raised beef, chickens and pork to butcher, and we hunted a lot. I will eat almost anything, except rabbit or veal (never had it, don't plan on ever trying it) also venison. I was raised on it and to this day I can't stand the smell of it or the taste. I had my fill, but we never went hungry thanks to venison.
- 9
Religion
I was baptized Catholic, but do not practice the faith. I use to go to church quite a bit and even planned on getting married in the Catholic Church, but a certain Father at the Church, we will not mention his name, changed that for me. And since I've learned (well for the most part) to not discuss politics or religion on such a forum, that's all I will say on the subject.
- 10
Pet Peeves
I don't have a lot of pet peeves, but a couple are, when someone leaves the drawer (like the silverware or dresser drawer) open, not even just all the way open, but like an inch open, drives me crazy. Another is people who don't clean their kids' faces (especially when they're in public) or wipe their noses. Come on, people, have some class.