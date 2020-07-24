Ten Things You May Not Have Known About Me

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

When we are friends with someone or even family, we sometimes think we know that person really well. Over the years I have had many close friends and family that I discovered that I didn't know as much about them as I thought I did. For example, I didn't know growing up that my dad could speak some Korean, never had a clue for the first 12 or so years of my life, until he started chatting with a young Korean women who was married to a friend of ours. The other day my husband and I were talking and he mentioned having ham for dinner. I told him that Bailey doesn't like ham. He was shocked. I thought, how does he not know that? I mean, honestly, he's known her all of her life. It made me start to think about things people may not know about me. Here are ten things you may or may not know about me. There are a few other risque things, but we'll just leave that private.