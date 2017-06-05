Are You a Sample Abuser in Billings?

Everyone knows that I am not one to shy away from a sample tray in a grocery store. I have filled my belly more than once by making the rounds at Costco simply because it can be better than a buffet -- and it's free.

What happens when you take it too far though? This guy found out the hard way.

The Niles, Illinois police charged Nicholas Goebel with trespassing. A store called the police and told them that Goebel was coming in every day and eating all of the free customer food samples. On several occasions, Goebel came in twice a day and ate for free.

I would never go that far and I can see where the store is coming from. At least do a little shopping while you're there.

