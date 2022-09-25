Army Vet, White House Chef Coming to Montana

He's an Army combat veteran who has served as executive chef under four different presidents in the White House. Not only will he be in Montana, but he is helping to design a 5-course meal that you will be able to enjoy, and all of the money raised will go to help his fellow veterans.

I got to catch up with Chef Andre Rush who is headlining the big fundraiser for Dog Tag Buddies this coming Saturday in Billings, Montana. Dog Tag Buddies helps to provide service animals for veterans here in Montana.

What was it like serving as White House Executive Chef?

Chef Rush: I didn't do anything that wasn't cool. I think one of the coolest things would have been with the different demographics of the people that we actually had to serve. From all the countries, places, religions, demographics, all over. And the food matches whatever that is. A lot of people don't know what protocol is. Religion has a factor. Race has a factor. Sitting has a factor. Everything has a factor. And it's extremely logistical and strategic when you're doing it, because you can insult someone very easily. So I think that was one of the things where people just think you can cook. I have this old saying that food can start wars and food can end wars. DeeDee Baker from Dog Tag Buddies: I'm not going to tell you what's on the menu, but I'm going to tell you it's going to be fabulous. It's a five course meal. The ticket price comes with the meal as well as two tickets. We'll also have wine on the table. So this is a pretty fancy shindig, it's should be a lot of fun. Chef Rush is going to be our keynote speaker as well. So we'll get to hear from him. And he he loves doing events like this. He loves getting out and working with other veteran organizations. He does a lot in the veteran community to bring awareness to the same exact things that Dog Tag Buddies does. He's very physically active. He does 2,222 pushups a day to bring awareness to mental health and the issues that our veterans are struggling with. So for me that's a perfect fit, and who doesn't like a great meal?

