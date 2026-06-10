2024 marked the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. 36,000 Montanans were enlisted in the military during the conflict, and 267 of those were killed in action or died from wounds in the war.

Twenty-one Montanans were prisoners of war or went missing in action, of whom five returned to home soil since the end of the Vietnam conflict. Sixteen remain unaccounted for, fifty-two years later.

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My dad served in the Army in Vietnam, and like many vets from that era, he never talked about it when we were kids. Decades later, at a family get-together, my brothers and I got him to open up a little bit about his experience. Pops isn't much of a talker in general, so this was big.

The horrors of real war are far from the stylized versions we typically get from Hollywood. There are a few exceptions, of course; Saving Private Ryan and Blackhawk Down are often cited as relatively accurate portrayals.

The Wall That Heals® will be in Billings from July 2nd to July 5th.

This 3/4 scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall will be escorted into Billings on June 30th by the American Legion Riders, Post 119.

Volunteers will assemble the Wall at Will James Middle School on July 1, and the opening ceremony will be held on July 2nd at 6 PM. The memorial will then remain open 24-hours a day for visitors through 2 PM on July 5th.

Credit The Wall That Heals via YouTube Credit The Wall That Heals via YouTube

Want to volunteer at the Wall That Heals®?

Several time slots are still available for folks who would like to volunteer for a shift at the Wall, including the Visitor Tent, the Mobile Education Center, and Wall Volunteer positions. You can view the volunteer sign-up page HERE.

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As we celebrate the United States of America's 250th anniversary this year, the Wall is a very visual reminder that our history as a nation sometimes comes with priceless sacrifice.

Perhaps you'll find time over the 4th to visit The Wall That Heals. It's only stopping at 20 cities this year, and Billings is fortunate to be on the tour, especially on the 4th of July.

Scenes From 2021 Veterans Day Wreath-Laying Ceremony Honoring Service Members of the Vietnam war Observing Veterans Day at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall on November 11, 2021 in Washington, DC. This Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony honored military service members of the Vietnam war and the thousands of others who died in the conflict and whose names are inscribed on the memorial wall. Gallery Credit: (Photos by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)