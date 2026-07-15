Montana has one of the highest per-capita rates of veterans in the United States, with over 85,000 vets calling the Treasure State home. And Montanans proudly support the men and women who have served our country in uniform.

There are numerous veteran support groups in Big Sky Country, and many have specialized focuses, from fly-fishing and equine outreach organizations to gyms and mental health support groups for our veterans.

Warrior Wishes Montana is a fantastic Billings-based non-profit dedicated to supporting veterans, first responders, and their families in times of crisis. You're invited to come learn more about what they do on July 25 during their Walk a Vet event at Dehler Park.

Read More: The Cattle Club Is Coming To Billings' Old Peppers Bar Location

Samuel Corum, Getty Images Samuel Corum, Getty Images

From 8 AM to 2 PM, Dehler Park will be open to the public for this free event.

There will be food and drinks available for purchase from the Billings Mustangs concessionaire, and several other vendors will be on-site. All proceeds go towards helping our Montana veterans.

Get our free mobile app

Partners for Walk a Vet include the Montana Army National Guard, VFW Posts 1634 and 6774, Dog Tag Buddies, Operation Juliet, Adaptive Performance Center, American Legion Post 4, Veterans Navigation Network, Blessings in Backpacks, and Homes for Heroes.

Big Hair, Top Down: The 1980s Convertibles We’re Still Obsessed With Our favorite 1980s convertibles — and the exact type of person you'd see behind the wheel. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz