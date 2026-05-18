Skydiving seems to be one of those "love it or hate it" activities. Many people are absolutely terrified of jumping out of a perfectly good airplane, while others jump at the opportunity to experience the ultimate adrenaline rush.

In Montana, there are just three skydiving companies that I'm aware of. DZONE Skydiving is based out of Three Forks/Bozeman, Skydive Whitefish in the Flathead Valley, and Meadow Peak Skydiving is located in Marion, MT. Those locations are a bit of a drive for us folks in Eastern Montana.

On June 29th and 30th, fans in the Billings area have an opportunity to skydive at the Laurel Municipal Airport. The event is organized by a local skydiver named Robert Atkinson. I had the chance to interview him in July, 2024. Link below.

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DZONE Skydiving is bringing its crew to Yellowstone County for just two days, and the event is also a fundraiser for Montana Veterans. Space is limited, and I'm sure it will sell out.

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The cost for a tandem skydiving experience is $338. You can add pictures and a video for $138. At least $50 from each ticket will be donated to local Veterans charities. If you don't want to skydive, you can purchase a ticket for a Veteran who does. Get more details HERE.

Note: Participants must be at least 18 years old, weigh under 230 pounds, and be healthy enough to skydive. If unsure, check with your physician.

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