Ashley McBryde Takes Brooks & Dunn’s ‘You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone’ to New Heights [Listen]
Ashley McBryde and Brooks & Dunn unite on a stripped-down version of "You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone," one of the duo's classics that reappears reimagined on their new studio album, Reboot.
The new version of the classic hit is slower and leans on guitar and McBryde's vocals, which come in on the second verse and make this love song a proper duet. Her performance reminds the listener just why the "Girl Goin' Nowhere" singer is taking the industry by storm.
Co-written by Kix Brooks, Ronnie Dunn and Don Cook, "You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone" was released in June of 1995 as the fourth single off Brooks & Dunn's junior album, Waitin' on Sundown. The song reached No. 1 on Billboard Hot Country Singles chart and was only the third time Brooks had offered lead vocals.
Reboot came out April 5. The album is a retake of Brooks & Dunn classics with modern artists, like Kane Brown on "Believe," Luke Combs on "Brand New Man," Jon Pardi on 'My Next Broken Heart" and Lanco on "Mama Don't Get Dressed Up for Nothing." The album also includes duets with Kacey Musgraves on "Neon Moon," Brett Young on "Ain't Nothin' 'Bout You," Midland on "Boot Scootin' Boogie," Thomas Rhett on "My Maria," Brothers Osborne, Cody Johnson and Tyler Booth.
Both McBryde and Brooks & Dunn performed at the 2019 ACM Awards, where she won the ACM Award for New Female Artist of the Year.
