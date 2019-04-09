Ashley McBryde and Brooks & Dunn unite on a stripped-down version of "You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone," one of the duo's classics that reappears reimagined on their new studio album, Reboot.

The new version of the classic hit is slower and leans on guitar and McBryde's vocals, which come in on the second verse and make this love song a proper duet. Her performance reminds the listener just why the "Girl Goin' Nowhere" singer is taking the industry by storm.

Co-written by Kix Brooks, Ronnie Dunn and Don Cook, "You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone" was released in June of 1995 as the fourth single off Brooks & Dunn's junior album, Waitin' on Sundown. The song reached No. 1 on Billboard Hot Country Singles chart and was only the third time Brooks had offered lead vocals.

Check Out Cody Johnson's "Husbands and Wives" Cover

Both McBryde and Brooks & Dunn performed at the 2019 ACM Awards, where she won the ACM Award for New Female Artist of the Year.