Astrology with Nikki Vega in Big Sky Country

Hello starlings! We just entered into the sign of Scorpio, so it's time to party.

This time of year tends to make us either nostalgic, or amped up. Halloween energy is palpable, so let's take advantage of the week ahead so we can enjoy the festivities later on.

I'll be at Shipton's for the pet costume contest on Saturday, and then out again that night at Trunk-or-Treat with VW/ Kia. Hopefully I'll see you out and about here in Billings.

Here are your weekly horoscopes in Big Sky Country!

Aries Dates March 21- April 19

Dear Aries, this week try to push through being lethargic to accomplish your goals list. It’s not that you are lacking energy, but your free-will to do anything you want will be tested. Control your temper this week with loved ones and colleagues. It will serve you greatly to CHILL.

Taurus Dates April 20- May 20

You tend to swing through your various moods, dear Taurus. This week you can take a step back before you speak, especially regarding work. As for romance, this is a lovely time for you to think outside the box. Mixing it up romantically will serve you.

Gemini Dates May 21- June 20

If there’s a big decision regarding your career, it’s time to make it! People are noticing you, take a leap of faith with work I you feel bogged down lately. There’s harmony and romance in your life right now, take advantage!

Cancer Dates June 21- July 22

It’s time to say what you mean, and mean what you say dear Cancer. Your progress with work will slow by Thursday making a good time to connect with your loved ones.

Leo Dates July 23- August 22

Be careful what you’re promising regarding your work, Leo. Things might not go as planned by Thursday. Keep an open mind, and try to go with the flow!

Virgo Dates August 23- September 22

New challenges will unfold in your world this week Virgo. You are a champion at getting things done. By Friday, it’s time to spice up the romance as you’ve been focusing a lot on work these days.

Libra Dates: September 23- October 22

As the work week unfolds, there will be more and more asked from you. The journey of your career is getting shook up. Time to make money moves Libra! This weekend will a good one to relax and have fun. Make it count Libra!

Scorpio Dates: October 23- November 21

Happy birthday week Scorpio! The sun moved into your sign on Sunday October 23, so it’s your time to shine! You will feel on fire for new opportunities for fun. You’re more passionate than ever this week, so stay sexy Scorpio!

Sagittarius Dates: November 22- December 21

You bring fire to the work place and home life. You are being noticed now more than any other time this year. You may see your romantic relationship take a back burner this week. Let it pass.

Capricorn Dates: December 22- January 20

Dear Cap, time to stand up for what you believe in, whatever that is. You are becoming more sensitive to others, so hold your boundaries firm. This is the time where you feel like you are the master of seduction and sexiness. OWN IT, Cap!

Aquarius Dates: January 21- February 18

You feel the momentum building up this week regarding your work and hobbies. Both of these aspects of life coexist beautifully for you Aqua. Think outside the box to make them both money makers for you. Is it time for you to compromise a bit in your romantic relationship?? Be honest with yourself, and you might be surprised by the weekend.

Pisces Dates: February 19- March 19

You are popular with your work, but you won’t be defended forever if you stop pulling your weight. Keep your footing, and you will thrive! You and your partner could hit new heights this week, so listen actively

Make this week a great one, cosmic cuties! I'll see you out and about in Billings this week, so keep an eye out for the Pink Pixie Mix Mobile!