Asylum? Canadian Mask Critic Detained by Border Patrol in Montana

Update: We gave an update live on the radio Wednesday morning around 9:40 a.m. A CBP spokesperson has confirmed that Kevin Johnston was already returned to Canadian authorities.

Breaking News Up Front: According to CTV, Canadian man Kevin Johnston, who has been a critic of mask mandates and other lockdown measures, has been arrested by US Border Patrol after walking across the border near Plentywood, Montana.

According to a Canadian Border Patrol spokesperson, Plentywood Station Border Patrol agents assisted the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office to search for this man who was reported to be "lost near the Montana/ North Dakota state line". The man later identified as Johnston has been a "fugitive" wanted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Makes you wonder how many times we have seen this play out in record numbers here in America. Illegal aliens are flooding in across our Southern Border, no COVID test or vaccine passport required. Then they get shipped on the taxpayer dime all across the country and allowed to stay here in the US. But if you want to *legally* cross the border and come here from Canada to visit family in Montana...nope-can't have that without still jumping through a bunch of hoops.

That's what makes this breaking news out of Plentywood, Montana even more interesting. Apparently, a Canadian man who has been critical of mask mandates and other lockdown measures, and was facing jail time due to his protests, has now been arrested by US border patrol after crossing the border into Montana.

CTV News had the story out of Calgary, Alberta:

After failing to show up for the final weekend of an intermittent jail sentence, former Calgary mayoral candidate Kevin J. Johnston was arrested Tuesday morning by US Border Patrol agents while attempting to cross from Saskatchewan to Montana on foot. Johnston is being held in the town on Plentywood, Mon. as officials work to return him to Canada.

The Calgary Herald has more background on his charges:

Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Adam Germain sentenced Johnston in September to 40 days in jail to be served on weekends for contempt, for breaching three court orders that he comply with public health measures such as masking during the third wave of COVID-19.

Sounds like he may be a controversial figure in Canadian politics, but does this sound like an actual case for political asylum to you? Could Montana officials do anything to help save him from being deported back to Canada?

*Note story was updated. Initial report described him as a pastor. Identifying details added from CBSA.