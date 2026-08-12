If you've ever known a kid, adult, friend, or family member who has benefited from Eagle Mount, you already know what a special place it is.

For nearly four decades, Eagle Mount Billings has been giving people with disabilities opportunities to do things that many of us take for granted. And now, one of the organization's biggest fundraising events is making a comeback.

Too Cute: Red Pandas Born At ZooMontana In Billings For Second Year In A Row

Photo by Rachel on Unsplash Photo by Rachel on Unsplash

Eagle Fest is returning to Billings on September 26, 2026

After a several-year hiatus, this popular event is back, with an evening of food, drinks, entertainment, auctions, and plenty of opportunities to support the organization.

Eagle Fest runs from 5:30 to 10 PM at Henry's Garage, and tickets start at $150. Organizers are encouraging businesses and individuals to consider purchasing tables or becoming sponsors.

"We are just such a community treasure, and the work that we get to do is made possible by our community," Lynn Cabrera told me during a recent conversation about Eagle Fest.

Photo by Nathan Anderson on Unsplash Photo by Nathan Anderson on Unsplash

Eagle Mount is much more than the ski program.

Eagle Mount provides adaptive recreation and social programming for youth and adults with disabilities, serving people from ages 3 all the way to 93. Programs include summer day camps, cycling, climbing, adaptive field trips with Billings Public Schools, and the Eagle Strong program. Eagle Mount provides roughly 22,000 hours of programming every year.

Get our free mobile app

The Billings organization currently serves more than 700 youth and adults, with most participants coming from the Greater Billings area. Some families travel considerable distances to access the programs, including one camper who comes from Canada because similar programming isn't available there.

Photo by XT7 Core on Unsplash Photo by XT7 Core on Unsplash

Funds raised at Eagle Fest help provide scholarships and more.

Many of the programs can be expensive, and families already dealing with the challenges that come with disability shouldn't have to add the cost of recreation to that list. Eagle Mount offers scholarships to help remove those financial barriers, with donor support helping make those scholarships possible.

"Eagle Mount provides scholarship programs, again made possible by our donors, made possible by proceeds from events just like Eagle Fest," Cabrera said. "We try to remove all barriers to access."

jarenwicklund jarenwicklund

What's Happening at Eagle Fest?

If you're going to drop $150 on a night out, you might as well have some fun while you're doing it, and Eagle Fest definitely checks the "fun" box. The evening will include elevated drinks and appetizers, entertainment, a silent auction, a live auction, and a whiskey and wine pull.

This year at Eagle Fest, Eagle Mount is introducing an artist pairing, matching artists from the community with Eagle Mount artists to create companion pieces.

Guests will have a chance to interact with the artists during the event, with the completed pieces eventually going up for auction during the live auction.

DenKuvaiev DenKuvaiev

If you want to support a local nonprofit that's making a real difference, Eagle Fest is a chance to have a great night out while helping keep those opportunities available. Get tickets and find out more about Eagle Fest 2026 HERE.

LOOK: 24 Childhood Dinners We Swore We Hated (Now We're Craving Them) Let's set the table and look back at the meals we swore we hated — before we were old enough to know they'd be exactly what we miss most about those average, everyday days at home. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz