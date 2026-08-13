In Montana, there's a great chance that you, someone in your family, or someone you know has served in the Navy. The Treasure State has a high per-capita percentage of veterans (1 in 13 have served), and while enlistment rates have fallen in recent years, USAFacts.org says, "the Navy has been the only branch to have overall growth" in the last decade.

A buddy of mine was a Navy Sailor in the 1990s. Yes, he really did get to see the world. My first boss was in the Navy, as a medic in California. He says he joined mainly for the educational benefits. My son-in-law's dad joined the Navy in the 60s. Leo felt he was probably going to get drafted, so he enlisted instead.

Read More: Billings’ Spirit Halloween is Moving to a New Location

Ryan Hiscott, Getty Images Ryan Hiscott, Getty Images

Billings is hosting its first-ever Navy Week, August 17 to 23

The event will bring more than 80 Sailors to town for a week packed with community events, educational activities, musical performances, and opportunities to get a closer look at the Navy.

The week is part of the Navy's "Road Trip to 250" anniversary celebration and will include Sailors from Montana's namesake submarines, the USS Montana and USS Helena. Navy Week selects just 15 cities per year, making the Billings stop on our nation's 250th anniversary a pretty big deal.

Vincent Alban, Getty Images Vincent Alban, Getty Images

Billings' Navy Week wraps up with an epic finale.

The Yellowstone International Airshow will wrap things up on August 22 & 23, with the Blue Angels scheduled to perform at 3 PM. Navy activities at the airshow will also include a virtual reality simulator, educational displays, a Navy Ceremonial Guard performance, and an Oath of Enlistment ceremony for future military members.

WIN TICKETS: Yellowstone International Air Show Schedule And What To Expect

Ryan Hiscott, Getty Images Ryan Hiscott, Getty Images

Can't make it to the airshow?

There will be Ceremonial Guard performances at ZooMontana and Pictograph Cave State Park, Navy Band Northwest performances, educational activities, a Habitat for Humanity project, and a Navy concert at the South Park Gazebo.

Get our free mobile app

One of the more interesting events could be the Navy's virtual reality experience at Billings Airport on Friday, August 21, giving visitors a chance to experience a Navy Strike Group simulator.

See the full Billings Navy Week itinerary HERE.

The Navy says the goal of Navy Week is to build connections in communities that don't have a major naval presence. The full schedule is subject to change, so check before heading out to a specific event.

A Navy Museum In Midwest Wyoming This is not the sort of place you would expect to see a Navy museum. Midwest Wyoming is almost the middle of Wyoming, which is sort of in the middle of nowhere - with no water near by.

So how did a Navy museum end up here? Gallery Credit: Glenn Woods