It might be a stretch to think about Christmas when we're in the middle of the dog days of summer, with 100-degree days and smoke-filled air, but the holiday season will be here before you know it.

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One of the most popular holiday bands of all time, Pentatonix, is returning to Big Sky Country on Monday, November 9th, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman, MT. Tickets for the “Christmas in the City Tour” go on sale Friday, August 14th at 10 AM at www.brickbreeden.com. And we have your chance to win FREE tickets. Enter below.

Pentatonix - Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Pentatonix - Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

My spouse loves Pentatonix; they're in heavy rotation on our Alexa while she's baking Christmas cookies and decorating our home with holiday cheer. So, naturally, we had to see them when they stopped at First Interstate Arena last year.

I'll confess... it was a lot more fun than I expected. Their show is energetic, well-produced, and experiencing them live is a treat.

Pentatonix - Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Pentatonix - Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The five-member (mostly) a capella group, founded in 2011, hails from Arlington, TX. They've won three Grammy Awards, including Best Country Duo/Group Performance in 2017, and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.

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Pentatonix has sold 10 million albums worldwide, generated billions of streams, and performed everywhere from The White House, The Empire State Building, The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, to The Hollywood Bowl.

12 Days Of Christmas (Montana Edition) 🎵On the twelfth day of Christmas, my Montanan gave to me...🎶 Gallery Credit: Chris