Sandwiched between two reservations 45 miles from the Canadian border, Havre, Montana, is no stranger to racism. When the railroad was being built through the area back in the late 1800s, Natives weren't permitted in town after sunset.

Fast forward to 2026, and racism remains alive and well in Montana communities large and small. Sometimes it's subtle; other times it's blatant, and Native Americans are often the target.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Klan recruitment materials left on doorsteps in Havre.

Over the weekend, white supremacy reared its ugliness when Ku Klux Klan recruitment posters showed up all over town in Havre.

Multiple sources confirmed that these flyers were deposited on doorsteps across town sometime overnight on August 8th/9th. Unfortunately, I was unable to locate the original poster who took a photo of the flyer to get permission to share it in this story, but you can click the link to view it.

The backside of Main Street, Havre, MT. Credit: Michael Foth, TSM The backside of Main Street, Havre, MT. Credit: Michael Foth, TSM

Here's what the KKK flyers said.

The flyer, featuring a prominent black cross with a hooded Klansman stretched Jesus-style on the cross, reads:

Restoring America Back to It's Roots One God One Kountry If You Can't Join Us, Support Us!! One Flag One Language Calling All Like Minded White Protestants Yesterday Today Forever

Along the bottom of the flyer is the contact info, including a PO Box for T.W.K. in Aberdeen, Ohio, and the phone numbers for several Klan groups across the US, including "realms" in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

The old Hill County Courthouse. Credit Michael Foth, TSM The old Hill County Courthouse. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Trinity White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan wrote "for an information packet and application, send $100" to the address. Seriously? A hundred bucks?! Obviously, that's not the most disturbing thing about the flier, but I guess hate groups don't operate for free. Those dumb-ass robes aren't cheap, and printing 100s of flyers costs money too.

Reportedly, similar flyers were spotted in Fort Benton around the same day; I was unable to immediately confirm this.

An interesting old house on Havre's "north side." Credit Michael Foth, TSM An interesting old house on Havre's "north side." Credit Michael Foth, TSM

It's not illegal to put flyers on doorsteps.

Yes, the Klan recruitment flyers are vile, but it's not illegal to leave a flyer on someone's steps, regardless of what it might read. First Amendment and all. Perhaps a littering or trespassing violation would be the only statutes involved, and that would probably be a stretch to prosecute.

I did reach out to the Havre Police Department via email for comment. As of publishing time, I did not receive a response.

Montana's Underground City is a Unique Time Capsule on the Hi-Line When downtown Havre, MT, burned to the ground in 1904, business moved underground. Havre Beneath the Streets is a must-see for fans of Montana history. Gallery Credit: Michael Foth