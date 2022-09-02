These 21 Montana Children Went Missing in August. Have You Seen Them?
There are currently over 50 missing children in the state of Montana. Such tragic events are unfortunate and scary. However, public databases make it possible for the public to help find them and bring these children home. I combed the Montana Missing Persons Database and looked for all the children that went missing in August.
This list will not include attempted abductions or kidnappings, as while it's super tragic that it happened, those children are not missing. Also, most entries in this list have photos provided by the Missing Persons Database, but some do not have any photos. You can find links to authority contacts by clicking the child's name you'd like to report.
Here are all the missing children in August that do NOT have any photos.
- Austin Anderson, Age 15 - Missing since 08/29/22
- Cage Burnett, Age 16 - Missing since 08/30/22
- Wendy Cantrell, Age 15 - Missing since 08/05/22
- Jayden Eder, Age 11 - Missing since 08/17/22
- Fallon Guttenberd, Age 14 - Missing since 08/03/22
- Kora Killsnight-Woods, Age 15 - Missing since 08/11/22
- Makayla Longtree, Age 13 - Missing since 08/18/22
- Jayla Meineke, Age 14 - Missing since 08/08/22
- Maliki Mitchell, Age 17 - Missing since 08/29/22
- Zaniel Pepe, Age 17 - Missing since 08/03/22
- Jeffrey Storlie, Age 17 - Missing since 08/13/22
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these children or any other missing Montana child, contact the Montana Department of Justice or local law enforcement.