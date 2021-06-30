UPDATE: Thursday, July 1 1:41 p.m.

Per the Billings Police Department, Kelsey McChesney and Zyaair Beston have been located and are safe.

Original Story

A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) has been issued for a teenage mother and her infant child, after they were last seen on June 26, according to the Montana Department of Justice.

The Billings Police Department posted on their Twitter page just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday (6/30) that 19-year old Kelsey Lanae McChesney, and her 3-month old son Zyaair Beston have been missing since Saturday (6/26), and BPD would like information on the individuals to "check on their wellbeing."

According to the post on @BillingsPD, there is concern due to a possible mental illness with Kelsey, and it is unknown what the mother and her infant son were wearing when they went missing.

According to the Montana Department of Justice, Kelsey McChesney is 5 ft. 4 inches tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. "She has piercings in her nose, lip, and ears, and has tattoos on her face and neck." Her son "has brown eyes, sandy hair, less 2 feet tall, less than 20 pounds."

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200 or dial 911.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Here Is How To Blur Your Home On Google Street View