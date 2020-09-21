FOUND: Teen Who May Have Been Drugged, Kidnapped

UPDATED: 9/21/20 at 7:23pm. The advisory for Sophie Steinwand has been canceled as she has been found and is safe.

Original Story

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by the Montana Department of Justice after authorities report a 19-year old woman was "drugged and is being held against her will."

According to the Missing and Endangered Person Advisory that was released at 5:24pm MDT today (Monday 9/21), the victim is Sophie Steinwand, a 19-year old white female who is 5 foot, 2 inches tall and 150 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes, according to the MEPA.

The man who reportedly drugged and kidnapped the teen is Andrew Bell, a 24-year old white male who is 5 foot, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

They may be in a red 2007 Hyundai Elantra, Montana license plate 559716B. Sophie may have injuries from a previous assault from Andrew Bell. Montana Department of Justice

If you have any information about the whereabouts of these two individuals, you should contact Helena Police at 406-442-3233.

