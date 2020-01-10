Author Discusses The History of Iranian Terrorism [Audio Extra]

The Iranian aggression against the United States and American interests in the Middle East and Southwest Asia didn't start this week. And it certainly didn't start with the election of President Donald Trump. In fact, it goes back nearly four decades.

I first met my friend Tim Tyler in Afghanistan, where he was serving as a civilian mentor to the Afghan National Army. Tim has worked in several US Embassies and as both a military and civilian intelligence officer. He's also written about about the history of the Iranian Revolution and Iranian terrorism called "The Decline and Fall of the Shah."

We talked about his book and got his reaction to the news this week of Iranian missiles fired against US forces in Iraq, and the takedown of terror leader Qassem Soleimani. Here's the audio:

Here's Tim's bio posted by Barnes and Noble: