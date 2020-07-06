Wounded Warrior Gets New Home in Bozeman

A wounded warrior in Bozeman has a brand new custom-built smart home thanks to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Army Sergeant Saul Martinez was one of two veterans to receive a new home just in time for Independence Day weekend.

According to the Stephen Siller Tunnels to Towers Foundation, the homes are designed to make life easier for the veterans due to their injuries:

The homes are both one level - there are no steps or carpeted hallways - and every doorway is wide enough to accommodate a wheelchair...The essential features of the homes, including the lights, thermostat and security system, are all controlled by a touchscreen or smartphone app, allowing both families to control the basic functions of their home from anywhere.

We've gotten the honor of catching up with Saul Martinez at a few different events around town. Saul Martinez is an incredible wounded warrior and Iraq war veteran who lost both of his legs in an EFP attack. The last time we caught up with him he talked about the great work being done by Warriors and Quiet Waters. Previously, Martinez was selected by the Bush Institute for a prominent veterans leadership organization.

Tunnel to Towers CEO and Chairman Frank Siller highlighted the fact that the smart-homes are also mortgage free homes for the veterans:

We know the small inconveniences these heroes face doing things we don’t even think about doing. Things that take us seconds, sometimes take them minutes. We build these homes so they can cook, head out into their backyard or check in on their kids with a little less effort to make their lives easier right away.

According to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, "Police officers, firefighters, Patriot Guard Riders and veterans" lined the street to welcome Martinez and his family into their new home near Four Corners.

About the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation:

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission is to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. To date, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has spent over $250 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families. For more about the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit tunnel2towers.org