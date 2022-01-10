Bear, Boats, Elk and Fun. Outdoor Show Starts Friday at MetraPark

After a brief lull of events at MetraPark over the holidays, the calendar is looking pretty full over the next couple of weeks. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias performs this Saturday (1/15) and two big shows are happening this weekend as well.

Why not check out both?

cookelma

Enjoy everything outdoors at the Great Rockies Sports Show.

The Great Rockies Sports show merged with the M.O.R.E. show back in 2003/2004 said Director Bill Reier, Jr. The event is one of the bigger consumer trade shows held at the Metra, and fans of the event are looking forward to its return this weekend. The event was canceled in 2021 because of the pandemic.

Check out gear and meet outfitters and guides from around the globe.

One of my favorite things about the show is checking out the awesome new boats and RV's on display. Even if you're not currently in the market, they're pretty fun to look at. The event features hunting guides from Africa, Canada, and Alaska along with seminars and various other attractions such as the popular trout pond for kids.

Attendees can meet a famous bear too, Tag the Kodiak. He's a bit of a TV and movie star. Check out his Insta, below.

Think spring and check out the show.

Other cool stuff at the show includes a demonstration by outdoor photographer Nick Fucci with his seminar, The Secrets of Successful Wildlife Photography. Fisherman, guide and speaker Vern Gagnon will present Walleye Fishing, Tackle, and Techniques. I might have to check out both of those speakers. Also, new for this year is The Great Elk Tour. Tickets for the show are $7 adults, $3 kids, 5 and under are free. See the show itinerary and full details HERE.