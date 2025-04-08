Big Regulation Changes for Montana Fishermen this Year

The 2025 fishing season is underway, and with it come over 50 regulation changes instituted by Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP). This year, an updated 96-page document was put out by FWP with these changes and maintained regulations.

Most notably, trout and paddlefish district standards and regulations have changed. Major changes for the two species are noted below, although you should always check for additional changes this season.

Photo by Sticker Mule on Unsplash

New trout limits for 2025 in Montana.

Combined trout limits have changed in the Western and Central Districts, reducing to three in possession, while the Eastern District has not changed. Notably for those cutthroat trout enthusiasts, the regulations in the Eastern District have removed it from the immediate release list, and it can be possessed as part of the daily limit.

A Paddlefish.

Changes to paddlefish regulations.

Paddlefish season has also been changed this year, as the species has been doing well according to FWP reports, but rising heat waves have become a major concern. The season has been reduced by two weeks, catch and release days have been expanded, and methods have stricter regulations. Importantly, the river sections between Ft. Peck and the ND line have had their harvest days expanded to all week.

In addition to species changes, anglers should expect restrictions and bans to rise this summer, with a record-breaking long high temperature predicted by the Farmers’ Almanac. Besides record-breaking heat, drought and low water table predictions will undoubtedly halt fishing plans this year come July.

For further information, check the FWP website or your local ranger station.

