You only have today (Friday 10/9) and tomorrow to journey across one of America's most scenic routes, with seasonal closures planned for this upcoming weekend.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, the National Park Service will close the Wyoming side of the Beartooth Pass on Saturday night (10/10) at 5pm. The Montana Department of Transportation will close the Montana side of the Pass on Sunday morning (10/11) at 7am.

No access of the Beartooth Pass will be available on Sunday and Monday, as crews begin to close the roadway for the season. So your best chance to drive across the Pass is today (Friday) or tomorrow, according to MDOT. Unexpected weather changes could force the Beartooth Pass to close early, so monitor road reports before traveling.

CLICK HERE to see live road reports in MONTANA.

CLICK HERE for road reports in WYOMING.

There will be a dramatic change in the weather over the weekend, with a Red Flag Warning in effect for Yellowstone County on Saturday (10/10) from 12noon to 9pm, with high temperatures expected to be in 80's, and wind gusts in the foothills up to 50mph.

The National Weather Service says a cold front will move through our area on Saturday evening, with scattered showers and mountain snow possible on Sunday and Monday. Motorists planning travel through Livingston and Big Timber on I-90 should be prepared for strong crosswinds, with some gusts reaching 70+mph on Saturday.

Current forecast from the N.W.S. predicts showers for Billings, mainly after midnight on Saturday, with showers continuing on Sunday morning. Sunday's high temperatures is expected to be in the upper 50's, with at least a 20 percent chance of rain Sunday night, and a 30 percent chance of rain on Columbus Day Monday.