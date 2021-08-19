With fall like temperatures in Billings the past couple of days, it's not surprising that snow is expected to fall tonight in the Beartooth Mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

The "first mountain snow" is being predicted by the N.W.S., as snow levels will drop to 10,000 feet beginning tonight, with 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulation possible in the Beartooth's.

Some higher peaks could have up to 7 inches of snowfall through Friday night.

The Beartooth Pass altitude is less than 9500 feet, according to the National Weather Service, and no accumulation is expected below 10,000 feet.

The current forecast for Billings and Yellowstone County from the N.W.S. is "cool and wet, then warmer."

Friday: High 68 with a 70 percent chance of rain / thunderstorm.

Saturday: High 75 with a 30 percent chance of rain / thunderstorm.

Sunday: High 78 with a 20 percent chance of rain / thunderstorm.

Monday's current forecast has a 20 percent chance of rain, with temperatures warming back up in the mid-80's.

An additional .25 to .75 inches of rain is expected to fall through Friday, with a "warming and drying trend" expected to arrive next week, according to the National Weather Service.

The extended forecast for Billings from the Weather Channel is predicting temperatures will warm back up into the upper-70's to mid-80's beginning Monday (8/23), and stay warm through September 2.

For those traveling through the Beartooth Pass, CLICK HERE to keep up with live road conditions in the state of Montana.

CLICK HERE to see the live road conditions in Wyoming.

