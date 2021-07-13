Beartooth Rally Roars Back for 2021 in Red Lodge Montana

Beartooth Rally during COVID last year wasn't canceled, but it was significantly scaled back. One year later, it's all-systems-go for an epic weekend of motorcycles, poker runs, live music, and of course, the Iron Horse Rodeo on Sunday at the Carbon County Fairgrounds.

Photo: Michael Foth - Townsquare Media

Get Your A** over the Pass, says the t-shirt.

Any chance to ride over Beartooth Pass is fun, but when you can make the trip with the camaraderie of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts, it makes the day even more enjoyable. Frequent stops for photo ops or to stretch your legs almost guarantee you'll meet other cool people from around the world who also love bikes. For some, a chance to ride one of the best motorcycle rides in the US is a bucket list trip. National Geographic put the highway on its top 10 rides and one reviewer at Motorcycleroads.com wrote,

This road will curl your hair. Lotsa UP and DOWN, little guardrails, awesome scenery. You couldn't build a better route than this one! Expect to see as many bikes on this road as cars! Everything from incredible mountains, dense forest, rivers, rocks to snow and tundra.

A fairly accurate review, I'd say.

Photo: Michael Foth - Townsquare Media

Here's the rundown for the weekend.

Camping is open now at the Carbon County Fairgrounds for $20 per night, if you want to head up early and claim your spot. If you haven't booked your hotel or VRBO months ago, you are probably out of luck. I've spent more than one Rally in a sleeping bag on a buddy's lawn in Red Lodge. The convenience of walking from the bar to bed was a definite plus.

Poker Walk, Thursday 7/15 . No bike necessary for this stroll around downtown Red Lodge.

. No bike necessary for this stroll around downtown Red Lodge. Bone Daddy's Loop Poker Run, Friday 7/16 . This jaunt takes you around a handful of neighboring town bars. Think of it as a warm-up for the big ride on Saturday.

. This jaunt takes you around a handful of neighboring town bars. Think of it as a warm-up for the big ride on Saturday. Beartooth Pass Poker Run, Saturday 7/17 . You don't have to buy a card to participate in this epic ride that covers the Pass and the Chief Joseph Highway, but playing the game for a chance to win prizes can certainly add to your fun.

. You don't have to buy a card to participate in this epic ride that covers the Pass and the Chief Joseph Highway, but playing the game for a chance to win prizes can certainly add to your fun. Iron Horse Rodeo, Sunday 7/18. If you've never witnessed the Iron Horse Rodeo, you're in for a treat. Watch for the Hot Dog Limbo, always a crowd favorite.

More information and registration details can be found on the official Beartooth Rally website. Weekend weather looks pretty warm so don't forget to add some water to your hydration rotation.

