5 Cool Reasons You Should Come to Billings Bike Night

Billings Bike Nights are back for 2021 and we're revved up for good times this season. Each Wednesday night from 6 - 9pm throughout the summer, you can join us at a different bar around the Billings area for the original, ultimate parking lot party.

It seems pretty self-explanatory, but if you're on the fence about coming out, let me break down five great reasons why you shouldn't miss the weekly party.

Win sweet prizes every week.

Everybody loves to win cool prizes and we've really hooked it up for Bike Nights this year. Each week (leading up to Sturgis) someone will win a camping pass package to the legendary Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, worth over $300. They're flexible dates, so you can pick the days that work best for you, and the pass gives you access to the incredible concerts at the Chip this year. We'll toss in concert tickets, restaurant gift cards, and other goodies throughout the evening.

Everybody deserves a break on Wednesday night.

They call it hump-day for a reason, so start the slide into the weekend with a fun party midweek. Don't worry, we won't keep you out all night (unless you want to be), the parties start at 6pm and we give away the last prize of the night before 9 pm.

You don't have to ride a Harley to join the fun.

Sure, the predominant brand seen at Bike Night is Harley Davidson, but all makes and models are welcome. Imports, sport bikes, trikes, sidecars, mopeds, whatever. Stop by with a side-by-side or cruise down in a hot rod. We won't judge.

Because socializing with fun people is fun.

If COVID taught us one thing, it's how much many of us miss being around other people and having fun at a party. Talking bikes, shooting the breeze, and hanging out with fellow motorcycle riders and enthusiasts is good for your soul. At Bike Nights you'll see old friends and likely make some new ones.

There's a lot to look at.

Part bike show, part people watching, and pure good-times are on tap at each Bike Night. From sweet tattoos to awesome, customized bikes, you'll have plenty of sights to take in. Many dates have live music, all stops have great food and drink specials and there is never a cover charge. You won't have to spend a fortune to have a good time on a Wednesday Night. Bike nights are presented by Sean O'Daniel - State Farm Insurance, with VIP Bike Parking courtesy of RAE Contracting.

The next Bike Night is Wednesday, June 2nd at the Squire Lounge. D'tective will be on stage and RAE Contracting has tossed in a bonus prize in the give-away pile this week, the sweet tool kit (seen below) that you can stash in your saddlebag or bike luggage.

