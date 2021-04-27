It’s Official: Billings’ Best Bike Night is Back for 2021

Exciting news for riders and motorcycle fans in the Billings area. Townsquare Media, with 103.7 The Hawk and Cat Country 102.9, is proud to announce the return of Bike Night. Each Wednesday evening from May 26th to September 1, we'll be bringing the party to nearly a dozen bars around Yellowstone County.

This Magic City summertime tradition is a basically a big parking lot party from 6 pm to 9 pm every week throughout the season. The event is open to all makes and models. Don't have a bike? No problem! You can come still join the fun.

Come every Wednesday nights for cold drinks, great food, music and all-around good times. Bookmark this page or add these dates and locations to your calendar now and get ready for Billings' Bike Night 2021!

5/26 Leo's Casino - 1911 King Ave W, Billings, MT 59102

- 1911 King Ave W, Billings, MT 59102 6/2 Squire Lounge - 1525 Broadwater Ave, Billings, MT 59102

- 1525 Broadwater Ave, Billings, MT 59102 6/9 The Red Door - 3875 Grand Ave, Billings, MT 59102

- 3875 Grand Ave, Billings, MT 59102 6/16 VFW Post 1634 - 4242 State Ave, Billings, MT 59101

- 4242 State Ave, Billings, MT 59101 6/23 Shooters Sports Bar Grill and Casino - 1600 Avenue D, Billings, MT 59102

- 1600 Avenue D, Billings, MT 59102 7/7 American Legion Post #4 - 1540 Broadwater Ave, Billings, MT 59102

- 1540 Broadwater Ave, Billings, MT 59102 7/14 Tiny's Tavern - 323 N 24th St, Billings, MT 59101

- 323 N 24th St, Billings, MT 59101 7/21 High Horse Saloon - 3953 Montana Ave, Billings, MT 59101

- 3953 Montana Ave, Billings, MT 59101 7/28 Squire Lounge - 1525 Broadwater Ave, Billings, MT 59102

- 1525 Broadwater Ave, Billings, MT 59102 8/4 The Red Door - 3875 Grand Ave, Billings, MT 59102

- 3875 Grand Ave, Billings, MT 59102 8/11 Powderhorn Lounge - 4912 Laurel Rd, Billings, MT 59101

- 4912 Laurel Rd, Billings, MT 59101 8/18 Shooters Sports Bar Grill and Casino - 1600 Avenue D, Billings, MT 59102

- 1600 Avenue D, Billings, MT 59102 8/25 Paula's Longbranch - 2131 W Arrow Creek Rd, Ballantine, MT 59006

- 2131 W Arrow Creek Rd, Ballantine, MT 59006 9/1 The Reno Club - 150 Calhoun Ln, Billings, MT 59101

