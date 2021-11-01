‘Beers On Me’ in Billings when Dierks Bentley Arrives 2022

One of Country music's biggest stars just added several dates to his concert tour, including two stops in the Treasure State.

Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Dierks Bentley has announced that his 'Beers On Me' Tour will visit Montana in early February 2021, including a show in Billings.

According to the press release, Dierks will have 11 concerts in Canada beginning January 6, 2022 and then will cross into the U.S. on February 5 for a stop in Missoula.

Dierks Bentley will perform at the First Interstate Arena in Billings on Thursday, February 10 with special guests Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson.

People think we are crazy to go to Canada and the Northwest in January, but we’ve learned from previous tours that it’s a great time to bring a party up there. For me personally, I don’t mind that there is plenty of ice, snow, and mountains for some adventure between shows. -Dierks Bentley

Where to buy tickets for the Dierks Bentley concert?

Tickets for the 'Beers On Me' Tour with Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson go on sale this Friday, November 5 at 10 am MDT. Tickets will be the same price no matter where you purchase them and will be available online, or at the MetraPark box office. CLICK HERE to get more information.

Dierks Bentley is a 15-year member of the Grand Ole Opry and has earned 14 Grammy nominations, according to the press release.

Win tickets for the Dierks Bentley concert in Billings

We're giving you multiple ways to WIN tickets for the Beers On Me Tour with Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson. Here's what you need to do:

Get our free mobile app

DOWNLOAD THE APP for our secret ticket giveaways. We'll be sending out App Alerts that let you know when to call in and win tickets. But the only way to know when to call is to have our free app. LISTEN TO WIN on Game Day Thursday with The Breakfast Flakes. Mark and Paul will let you know how to play and win tickets for Dierks Bentley. ENTER TO WIN two (2) tickets for the Beers On Me Tour, and we'll select a winner on December 1, 2021, and contact the winner by phone and/or email.

The Best Country Singer From Every State Some states, like Oklahoma and Texas, are loaded with famous country singers. Others, like Nevada and Maine, are still looking for a real breakthrough artist. See the best and most successful country music artist from all 50 states, starting with Hank Williams and Alabama.

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.